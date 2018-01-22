According to new figures from the local grid operator, the country's cumulative installed PV capacity has reached 3.42 GW as of the end of 2017. The end-of-year rush was due to the 25% reduction of the FIT granted to unlicensed projects that is being applied starting from January 1.

The Turkish solar market has grown stronger than expected last year thanks to an end-of-year rush in installing unlicensed PV solar plants. According to new statistics published by the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS), in fact, around 1,175 MW of new PV installations not exceeding in size 1 MW were connected to the grid in the country in December.

Through these new additions, last year's newly installed PV capacity has ...

