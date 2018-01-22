

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors waited for progress in talks to end the U.S. government shut down that began at midnight on Friday after the Senate failed to reach agreement over a short-term funding bill.



Investors also kept an eye on political developments in Europe after Germany's Social Democrats voted to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's government and French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be possible for Britain to secure a bespoke trade deal if the U.K. accepts certain 'preconditions'.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 13.50 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 3,501.36, its highest level since early 2016, helped by gains in defensive and technology stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.43 percent at 32,393 in late trade.



Japanese stocks closed little changed as safe-haven assets such as gold and yen edged higher following the U.S. government shutdown. The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 23,816.33 and 1,891.92, respectively.



Brokerage Nomura Holdings rose 0.7 percent, Daiwa Securities Group advanced 1.1 percent and insurer T&D Holdings added 1.6 percent. Automakers and shipping firms were among the worst performers.



Australian shares finished modestly lower, dragged down by financials and property developers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 13.90 points or 0.23 percent to 5,991.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.10 points or 0.21 percent at 6,106.20.



National Australia Bank shed 0.6 percent on reports of a spin-off of its wealth business. The other three banks fell between 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent while realty firms GPT Group and Scentre Group lost around 1 percent each.



Mining stocks ended mixed, while gold miners Evolution and Northern Star rose over 1 percent. Domain Holdings Australia slumped more than 17 percent following the departure of its long-running CEO, Antony Catalano.



Seoul stocks closed lower amid selling by foreign and institutional investors. The benchmark Kospi dropped 18.15 points or 0.72 percent to 2,502.11 after the government proposed tax code changes to collect capital gains tax from overseas investors who own more than 5 percent stakes in locally listed companies. Tech stocks came under heavy selling pressure, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix losing 2-3 percent.



New Zealand shares gained ground, led by consumer staple and healthcare stocks as investors positioned themselves ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 45.40 points or 0.55 percent to 8,335.36, with a2 Milk and Ryman Healthcare climbing around 4 percent each.



Malaysian shares were little changed with a positive bias, while benchmark indexes in Singapore, India, Indonesia and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to close at fresh record highs on Friday as reports that regulators are close to further easing banking rules helped investors shrug off concerns about a potential government shutdown as well as downbeat consumer sentiment data.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent.



