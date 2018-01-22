JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st December 2017 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|31st December 2017
|US$ 9.84
The NAV at 31 December 2017 is $9.84 per share ($9.91 at 30 November 2017). The decrease in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to investment losses of 8 cents and expenses of 2 cents, offset by income on investments of 3 cents.
Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com