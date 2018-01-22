sprite-preloader
22.01.2018 | 09:57
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP')
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV')

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st December 2017 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st December 2017US$ 9.84

The NAV at 31 December 2017 is $9.84 per share ($9.91 at 30 November 2017). The decrease in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to investment losses of 8 cents and expenses of 2 cents, offset by income on investments of 3 cents.

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


