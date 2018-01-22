Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite pioneers no-touch ICS configuration and vulnerability assessment for enhanced availability

Tripwire, Inc., a leading global provider of security and compliance solutions for enterprises and industrial organizations, today announced the debut of Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite. This cybersecurity solution reduces the cyber risk for operational technology (OT) environments in industries such as utilities and manufacturing to drive availability, safety and resilience.

The Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite provides secure configuration management (SCM), vulnerability management (VM) and log management (LM) capabilities purpose-built for industrial use cases. It offers the industry no-touch security configuration and vulnerability assessment capabilities that can operate within ICS levels without disrupting controller function, and can monitor a full range of ICS devices and system manufacturers. With Tripwire's ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite, users can easily prove compliance by checking configurations against established industry standards and best practices.

"When it comes to critical infrastructure, cyber threats can lead not only to data and financial loss, but also to severe physical consequences like operational shutdown and physical harm," said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. "We developed the Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite to help operators build stronger security and resilience in their operating environments while also supporting requirements for production availability and operational excellence. These solutions provide operators with a comprehensive approach for maintaining secure and compliant postures across multiple ICS layers, components and suppliers."

The suite's full complement of security capabilities gives customers the flexibility to choose what meets their specific needs, including:

Asset discovery physical and virtual.

Continuous change monitoring and incident detection.

Device and system log data collection and event correlation.

A no-touch approach security assessment for ICS and industrial devices.

Configuration assessment and hardening.

Built-in industrial best practices standards and guidance.

Vulnerability assessment.

Industrial dashboards and reporting.

Integrations with leading factory automation systems for workflow efficiency.

With the Tripwire ICS Cyber Resiliency Suite, industrial operators can gain a better understanding of their cyber risks as well as the insight needed to minimize and effectively monitor their attack surface. Because this cybersecurity solution can be integrated with a wide variety of systems, both the workload and complexity of managing ICS security, resilience and regulatory compliance are reduced.

