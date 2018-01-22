New service will offer tailored support to help clients achieve compliance and optimize their data ahead of the May 2018 GDPR deadline

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, today launched its GDPR-Ready initiative to help clients with European operations achieve General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and optimise the use of their data.

The GDPR, approved by the European Union in April 2016, is designed to harmonize data privacy laws across Europe with stringent rules around the storage and use of personal data and stricter rules on user consent. The regulation will start to apply on May 25, 2018, and organizations that are compliant will benefit from the data hygiene best practices the regulation reinforces and will enhance their employer brand.

To help clients prepare for the deadline, Cornerstone has launched the GDPR-Ready initiative, which includes strategic privacy consulting, data audits and tailored compliance action plans. Through these services, Cornerstone's clients can navigate specific GDPR requirements around data deletion, data anonymization, accountability and data minimization.

The service will be offered by Cornerstone's Global Privacy team, a group of data security specialists led by José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz, Cornerstone OnDemand's data protection officer (DPO), who has over 16 years' experience in IT, HR, data privacy and security.

In the company's own efforts to achieve GDPR compliance, and in addition to achieving ISO 27018 certification, Cornerstone focused on the three key areas of the regulation, including building a dedicated privacy team, implementing privacy by design principles into the product development cycle and developing a dedicated privacy services offering to assist the company's clients in their HR privacy efforts. All of these initiatives were completed in 2017, and Cornerstone continues to invest to improve its capabilities in this area.

Comments on the news

"The benefits of being GDPR-compliant go well beyond avoiding fines or minimizing the impact of a data breach," said José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz, data protection officer, Cornerstone OnDemand. "Organizations have a legitimate interest in understanding the data they have and how it's used. Cornerstone is a strong partner in this endeavour, as we understand the complexities of GDPR and have established best practices for developing tailored data-driven HR strategies."

Additional Details

To learn more about Cornerstone's privacy and security certifications, please visit: www.csod.com/security.

Each month leading up to the May 2018 deadline, José Alberto Rodríguez Ruiz will provide a unique perspective on the GDPR on his LinkedIn page here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jrodriguezparis/.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company is pioneering solutions to help organisations realise the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organisations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company's solutions are used by more than 3,100 clients worldwide, spanning more than 33.5 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122005745/en/

Contacts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (US)

Deaira Irons

+1-310-752-0164

dirons@csod.com

or

Cornerstone OnDemand (EMEA)

Susan Hilliar

+44(0)7767884556

shilliar@csod.com