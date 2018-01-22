Germany, Turkey Make Annual List of Top 10 Countries and Regions for LEED

LEED certification continues to support European efforts to improve efficiency and performance of its built environment

MUNICH, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the creators of the LEED green building program, announced the annual Top 10 Countries and Regions for LEED. The list recognizes markets outside the U.S. that are using LEED to create healthier, more sustainable spaces where citizens live, learn, work and play. Germany and Turkey both made the list ranking fifth and eighth respectively and together represent more than 521 LEED-certified projects totaling more than 13 million gross square meters of space.

"Around the world leaders are committing to climate change initiatives that have the power to improve quality of life for citizens and ensure a sustainable future for us all," said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the global certifying body for LEED projects. "Progress happens one project at a time and we applaud these markets for their leadership and work to deliver better buildings and healthier spaces."

The list ranks countries and regions in terms of cumulative LEED-certified gross square meters as of December 31, 2017 and represents 6,657 certified projects totaling more than 158 million gross square meters. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is the world's most widely used green building program with projects in more than 167 countries and territories.

"Europe is committed to mitigating the impacts of climate change, and improving the efficiency and performance of our built environment is an important factor," said Kay Killmann, managing director of GBCI Europe. "There is still work to be done, but Germany and Turkey's continued efforts to transform the market using LEED will help drive the further adoption of green building and business practices."

LEED is a global, regional and local solution that provides a framework for buildings, communities and cities to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving spaces while working to improve quality of life. GBCI Europe was incorporated in 2017 to help drive the adoption of LEED and green business practices across the region, improve access to educational resources and bring further technical expertise to the area. In addition, Greenbuild, the world's largest green building conference platform, will come to Europe for the first time in April 2018.

Ranking Country/Region Number of Projects Gross Square Meters* 1 China 1,211 47.16 2 Canada 2,970 40.77 3 India 752 20.28 4 Brazil 461 14.83 5 Germany 276 7.00 6 Republic of Korea 106 6.66 7 Taiwan 124 6.15 8 Turkey 245 6.06 9 Mexico 305 5.16 10 United Arab Emirates 207 4.41 ** United States 30,669 385.65

*Gross square meters are reported in millions. Data is reported as of December 2017.

**The United States, where LEED originated, is not included on the list, but remains the world's largest market for LEED.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, a nationwide network of chapters and affiliates, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visitusgbc.org and connect onTwitter,Facebook andLinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sarah Stanley

sstanley@usgbc.org