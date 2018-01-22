European Company Lawyers Association and dfv Media Group Form Long-term Strategic Alliance

BRUSSELS and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The European Company Lawyers Association (ECLA) and the dfv media group have entered into a long-term service partnership at the beginning of 2018. As part of this cooperation, dfv media group will provide to ECLA services in the area of media, networking, association and lobbying. For this purpose, dfv media group and Dr. Michael Henning are founding a new service company called ECLA Association Services SPRL with its own location in Brussels, Belgium.

ECLA Association Services SPLR will offer company lawyers throughout Europe publications, events as well as association and communication services, drawing on the experience of dfv Association Services GmbH in establishing the German Federal Association of Corporate Lawyers (Bundesverband der Unternehmensjuristen e. V. - BUJ).

Jonathan Marsh, President of the European Company Lawyers Association, explains: "The partnership with the dfv media group is a milestone for our association and comes at the right time. The progressive Europeanisation in business life is increasingly posing cross-border and regulatory challenges to legal departments. This innovative partnership will enable ECLA to better satisfy European company lawyers' need for a strong voice and an effective international network."

Dr. Michael Henning, Managing Partner of the ECLA Association Services SPLR, confirms: "We will now transfer our successes, with the professional set-up of an association that we have achieved in recent years in Germany, to Europe and a vital network for professional exchange."

The new office of the ECLA Association Services SPRL will be opened in April 2018 and will be headed by the managing directors Marcus M. Schmitt, Dr.MichaelHenning and Sönke Reimers.

The European Company Lawyers Association was founded in 1983 and is the umbrella organisation of 19 different national associations of legal counsels working in companies and organisations. For more than 30 years, the ECLA has been committed to the profession of company lawyers throughout Europe and now represents more than 42,000 professionals.

The dfv media group, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany is one of the largest independent media companies in Germany and Europe. With its subsidiaries and holdings, it publishes more than 100 specialist periodicals which make their readers more successful in their profession and business. A lot of the titles are market leaders in important sectors of the economy. The portfolio is supplemented by more than 100 digital offerings as well as 400 recent professional book titles. More than 140 commercial events, such as conferences and trade fairs, offer not only information but also the opportunity for intensive networking. The dfv media group employs 990 staff in Germany and abroad and achieved revenues of EUR 146.7 million in 2016.

Point of contact:

Christoph Murmann

Head of Corporate Communication and Corporate Marketing

presse@dfv.de

www.dfv.de



ECLA Association Services SPRL

Marcus M. Schmitt

Managing Director

mail@ecla.eu

www.ecla.eu

