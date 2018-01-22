Xcentuate Management Consulting - A New Irish Start-up to Deliver Operational Boost to Financial Services Market

DUBLIN, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new business-to-business venture has been launched by experienced Financial Services Executives Ray Bowe (CEO) and Dan Carrol (CTO)

Xcentuate Management Consultancy will specialise in back office workforce optimisation and promises to deliver value to the financial services sector. Xcentuate is the Irish partner of ActiveOps, global leaders in back office workforce optimisation software, headquartered in the UK.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Xcentuate will include Workware' from ActiveOps and the Active Operations Management (AOM') method as an integral part of their operational excellence consultancy services.

Xcentuate was founded by Ray Bowe and Dan Carroll, two experienced and well respected financial services operations professionals. Most recently both held senior positions at Bank of Ireland (BOI) and New Ireland Assurance (NIA), responsible for driving successful operations change and transformation programmes.

"It was during our time at NIA that both Dan and I worked with ActiveOps and recognised that by combining our operations knowledge and leading edge software from ActiveOps, we could make a significant impact in the Irish Financial Services market," commented Ray Bowe, CEO Xcentuate.

Alex Ginger, Managing Director of Alliances and Partnerships at ActiveOps also explained, "We are delighted to be working with Xcentuate in their new venture. Adding a partner with such deep subject matter expertise and knowledge of the Irish financial services market will be a huge boost to our already successful Irish operation."

About Xcentuate

Xcentuate Management Consultancy is Ireland's newest operational management consultancy founded by operations professionals for operations professionals.

Drawing on our own first-hand experience of effecting operational change we help operations teams deliver a superior and sustainable customer experience, improve efficiency and build brand loyalty for their organisations.

We solve our clients' toughest operational challenges by delivering best practice services, strategic planning, consulting and operations.

Through our partnership with ActiveOps we have the capability to embed operational excellence with Workware software and the Active Operations Management (AOM) method proven across a broad range of global operations.

About ActiveOps - Manage Differently

ActiveOps provides cloud-based software and services to meet the increasing market demand for back office workforce optimization and digital transformation.

The Workware' software suite is purpose built for the back-office to quantify work and time, measure productivity and efficiently manage human and robotic resources in real-time. It enables capacity to be optimized, processes to be identified for automation and the agile management of the entire operation. This reduces costs, improves service delivery, staff well-being and customer service.

The Active Operations Management (AOM') Method enables 'teams of teams' to collaborate and sustain higher productivity through a consistent management framework. Better communication and improved control results in higher staff engagement and reduced stress.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and North America supporting back office operations in financial services, shared service centres, government organizations and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs).

