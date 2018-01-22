iManage Demonstrates Power of Award-Winning iManage AI Platform for Data Extraction from Key Documents



CHICAGO, 2018-01-22 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, announced it was named a winner in the Best Use of Technology category at the Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Awards ceremony at the Lancaster Hotel in London. iManage was recognized for demonstrating an innovative way to assist the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), a UK-governmental department in charge of prosecuting complex cases of fraud and corruption.



The SFO recently utilized iManage's artificial intelligence (AI) platform to help a team of investigators sift through 30 million documents. The SFO team used iManage to process 600,000 documents per day - a target that would be nearly impossible for a human work staff - allowing investigators to save many months of work. Without iManage's AI search capabilities, the investigation quite likely would never have completed.



iManage's AI platform uses state-of-the-art technology to automatically read through thousands of documents from a range of sources including text, tables and photographs and interprets them just like a human would do but much faster and with a higher degree of accuracy.



"Winning the Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Awards is quite an honour and one we take great pride in accepting," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "Organizations like the SFO recognize the tremendous benefits of automating routine tasks so they can get far more work done in less time. iManage is committed to bringing the power of AI to practical problems at scale."



Now in their fifth year, the Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Awards celebrate and identify innovative talent and success in entrepreneurship, market development, business management and best practices in the modern legal services arena.



About iManage iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.



