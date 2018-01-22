Cargotec Corporation: Hiab appoints Mathen Thomas as Senior Vice President to lead its tail lifts business

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 22 JANUARY 2018 AT 11 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has appointed Mathen Thomas as Senior Vice President, Tail Lifts, as of 22 January 2018. Mathen will lead Hiab's tail lifts business with the renowned brands ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO, continuing the development of its class-leading offering, driving sales and services excellence and accelerating growth. He will report to Hiab's president, Roland Sundén, and be member of the Hiab Leadership Team.

Mathen joins Hiab with a rich experience from senior global management roles with leading industrial manufacturing and engineering companies, including Cummins and global business areas within Ingersoll Rand, last as Vice President Global Vertical Industries.

"Mathen is a very senior global leader with substantial international experience, a track record of creating successful business transformation, and generating sustainable profitable sales and market share growth. His senior management and business experience having managed successful complex turnaround and growth initiatives will be valuable to accelerate the growth path of our global tail lifts business," Roland Sundén says.

Mathen succeeds Johan Sandberg, who decided to leave Hiab and pursue other interests outside the company.

"Johan has been leading the Hiab tail lifts business since 2012. I want to thank Johan for his contribution in profitably growing and sustaining our leading position in the global tail lifts market," Roland Sundén concludes.

For further information please contact:

Roland Sundén, President, Hiab; roland.sunden@hiab.com

Ghita Jansson-Kiuru, Vice President Human Resources, Hiab; ghita.jansson-kiuru@hiab.com

Nikolaus Scheurer, Vice President Marketing & Communications, Hiab; +46 706 005237; nikolaus.scheurer@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,000 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion, and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Mathen_Thomas (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2162735/831937.jpg)

Mathen Thomas_CV (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2162735/831936.pdf)



