Leading IP intelligence improves accuracy and security for performance marketing campaigns

Leading IP geolocation intelligence company, Digital Element, has today announced that Yonnic GmbH, the industry pioneer of performance marketing solutions, has chosen its NetAcuity technology to boost targeting efficiency for its clients.

Yonnic delivers brand relevance for its clients by uncovering and converting consumer intent through its proprietary process Intent-Based Planning tool. Its core application, CloudTDS, provides traffic routing and content delivery based upon a wide range of customisable rules and settings, such as geographical targeting and device specific targeting. By incorporating Digital Element's NetAcuity data into its solution, Yonnic is able to upgrade its geographical targeting to provide the most accurate solution to its clients. Adding additional IP intelligence datasets such as connection speed, mobile carrier, internet service provider and whether a home or business connection is being used enables Yonnic to further boost its targeting and analytics capabilities.

"In our opinion, Digital Element is the leader for IP Intelligence, and there is no other company in the world which provides such accurate and complete data," commented Artur Kreichmann, CEO and Founder of Yonnic GmbH. "By incorporating their intelligence into our solution we are able to provide customers with a reliable and secure solutions they can be confident will meet their needs.

"The software provided to us was easy to integrate and can run at high performance with low latency, which allows us to use the service in real time with ease, and automatic database updates save us time and effort, and ensure the data we use is always relevant."

Digital Element is the global leader and industry pioneer in IP geolocation technology. Its intelligence solution provides the most detailed, hyperlocal dataset available worldwide today that complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

"Yonnic GmbH is a pioneering company and it's fantastic to see how its solution has improved as a result of choosing Digital Element's technology," said Kate Owen, Vice President, Northern Europe at Digital Element. "With our IP intelligence, Yonnic will continue to provide its customers with accurate targeting and a high level performance marketing solution.

Yonnic GmbH joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Ströer Group, Microsoft, Adform, Webtrends, Crimtan, Weborama, Rubicon Project, MediaMath, Infectious Media, Cxense, Lotame, Salesforce DMP, AOL's ADTECH and Codewise.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives-from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud. Visit http://www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook. Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About Yonnic GmbH

Originally operating as an affiliate network, Yonnic GmbH has become a pioneer of the performance marketing field thanks to its early SEM and SEO expertise. For many years it has continued to redefine its model by using data, technology and media with the singular mission of relentlessly driving results for its clients. Yonnic has cultivated deep partner relationships with the leading search engines, social networks and media management platforms, and technology tools. These partnerships give its clients unparalleled access to opportunity and innovation including early betas and exclusive expertise. Built by DoubleClick. Bought by Google. Now the performance marketing arm of Publicis.

