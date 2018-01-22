MATRIX ICO Raises 13,227.5 ETHs for 50 Million Tokens

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We make smart contracts accessible to everybody," Steve Deng, Chief AI Scientist of MATRIX said in a blockchain conference in Hong Kong on Jan 16, just one day before MATRIX announced ICO ended with a complete success of raising 13,227.5 ETHs.

Officially launched in September 2016, the blockchain startup is looking at a market value of 360 million USD and aims at ranking among the top 100 in global cryptocurrencies. Investors are obviously attracted and gaining confidence.

When Deng won1st prize in the world top AI competition Pascal and COCO together with his team, the Tsinghua professor might not have expected how artificial intelligence would shape the future of blockchain as he does now. His team focuses on deep learning based Bayesian algorithm and he has been PI for numerous national level research projects. Now he is in charge of designing a machine learning algorithm for MATRIX.

With a fusion ofblockchain and AI Technology, MATRIX has built a revolutionary blockchain 3.0 cryptocurrency solution that bringsa significantly boosted transaction speed, enables general users with natural language processing (NLP) technology, enhances security under intelligent contract, and utilizes mining activity with universal value.

"Bitcoin mining consumes 17% of total global computing power.It is wasteful for mankind for hash calculation." The MATRIX teamiskeento challenge the status quo. The team, including industry leading experts like Bill Li (Chief Network Architect), Ethan Tian (Chief R&D Engineer), and Tim Shi (Chief Chip Scientist)are inventing a new Bayesian mining system. These mining activities will support medical diagnoses, complex finance modeling, behavior recognition and any other non-crypto cases which need massive computing power.

Owen Tao, CEO of MATRIX, with double degrees in physics and economics from Peking University, mentioned during the same conferencethat MATRIX is an open source ecosystem and there is a clear roadmap ahead. "Infrastructure and private chain will be ready by September 2018 andthe mining facility and big data applications will be ready in March 2020", he said. "Sectors like credit/medical/energy/intelligent city/finance will be greatly impacted."

MATRIX ICO Facts:

MATRIX ICO ended at 3:07:02, Jan 17 (UTC).

(UTC). A total of 13,227.5 ETHs are sold through 212 transactions.

MATRIX-ICO Coin Investor: 3,888 transactions

MATRIX-ICO User Data: Registered Users, 69,543; Active Users: 60,924; KYC Users: 22,926.

About Matrix

Designed to be the new generation blockchain, MATRIX leverages the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to revolutionize the landscape of cryptocurrency. MATRIX differentiates itself from previous blockchains by offering breakthrough technologies in building AI-enabled autonomous and self-optimizing blockchain networks, which feature multi-chain collaboration and decoupling of data and control blocks.

Contact

MATRIX AI Network

public@MATRIX.space

https://www.MATRIX.space

Reference:

Telegram:https://t.me/matrixainetwork

Business White Paper:http://bit.ly/bizwp

Technical White Paper:http://bit.ly/technwp

Official Website:https://www.matrix.space

Email address:public@matrix.space

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/MATRIXAINetworks

Follow the project on Twitter:@matrixainetwork

Discuss on reddit: MATRIXAINETWORK

Interview of Chief AI Scientist Steve Deng https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bPcIgrOdgM&feature=youtu.be&a

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/631374/Matrix_Team.jpg