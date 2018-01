Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between IPSEN and NATIXIS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2017:

19 647 IPSEN shares

2,460,476.16

At the last IPSEN liquidity contract statement as at June 30, 2017, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

16 805 IPSEN shares

2,650,244.14

