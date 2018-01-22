Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ComAsia Limited The Only All-Asian Products Show In Europe Returns To London in February 22-Jan-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST *The Only All-Asian Products Show In Europe Returns To London in February* LONDON - Media OutReach [1] - Jan 22, 2018 - Asian-made products have been highly sought-after as top sourcing choice by European and global buyers for their trendy design, good quality and competitive pricing. The *Asia Expo & Asian Premium Fair-London*, to be taking place on 1-3 February 2018, presents an ideal direct marketing opportunity for Asian-based suppliers and exporters to meet and sell to a wide spectrum of volume importers, department stores, retail chains, mail order houses and distributors of the UK and all from Europe. The 2018 *Asia Expo & Asian Premium Fair-London* is organised by Kenfair Exhibition Limited and managed by Comasia Limited, a Hong Kong-based professional trade fair organiser and event management company. According to the show organiser, this new London show is scheduled in early February to fully capture buyers who are on their sourcing circuits to visit the many major trade shows held in Europe during January and February. Also, it aptly caters their needs for more frequent sourcing and buying in smaller quantities. On show will be a wide range of Asian-made toys, gifts, promotion and advertising premiums, housewares, toys & games, lifestyle products, consumer electronics and fashion accessories. The 2018 expo has received keen feedback and support from suppliers. A strong line-up of 200 exhibitors almost all from Asia, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, Vietnam & Israel, plus the UK, are geared to feature their latest offers in 240 booths. The 2018 event is literally a return on demand of the previous highly successful Asia Expo-London which was held during 2001 to 2011. The same renowned venue the Olympia Exhibition Centre which is located in London downtown and well connected by rails, subways and public transport, is rendering visitors unrivalled convenience to get there. Buyers who are looking for new suppliers and the latest product offers from Asia will definitely find this new show in London just unmissable.In addition to the complimentary admission badges, a special cash sponsorship of up to 100 Pounds is also being offered to qualified pre-registered trade buyers who attend the expo in person during the show period. In view of the robust buyer pre-registration numbers and the recent steady pick-up of European market sentiment, the show organiser is upbeat about the business outcomes to be generated for both exhibitors and visitors over the three show days. Website: www.asianpremiumfair.com [2] *Linda Chan* linda.chan@comasia.com.hk Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 647167 22-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fb96749ec59423ef89723f5f07dfbe3&application_id=647167&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b51830250d49991801b5b65c13058188&application_id=647167&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

