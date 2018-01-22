Zürich - As the dust of the new year's festivities settles, F10, Switzerland's most prestigious startup accelerator and incubator in the FinTech industry, announced that Raiffeisen was the newest corporate partner to join its ranks.

The membership is effective as of today. As Switzerland's third-largest co- operative bank after UBS and Credit Suisse, the bank serves its 3.7m customers via 930 locations across the country. It also leads the Raiffeisen Group, which offers a wide range of financial products and services to private individuals and businesses.

Much like the other F10's other corporate members, Raiffeisen has already shown its interest in supporting the developments happening in the world of FinTech, InsurTech, and RegTech both financially and operationally. The bank has also partnered with FinTech startups such as Avaloq in the past.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce our latest corporate member, Raiffeisen, a Swiss bank that ...

