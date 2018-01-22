In the period 15 January 2018 to 19 January 2018, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.5 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 240.6 million were bought back, equivalent to 80.2 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 3:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 15 January 2018 19,512 73.35 1,431,205 16 January 2018 19,512 72.74 1,419,303 17 January 2018 19,512 72.85 1,421,449 18 January 2018 18,292 73.23 1,339,523 19 January 2018 12,195 73.68 898,528 Accumulated during the period 89,023 73.13 6,510,008 Accumulated under the share 3,898,768 61.71 240,574,185 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 6,198,015 own shares, equivalent to 3.7% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





15 January 16 January 17 January 18 January 19 January 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 19.512 73,35 19.512 72,74 19.512 72,85 18.292 73,23 12.195 73,68 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 19.512 73,35 19.512 72,74 19.512 72,85 18.292 73,23 12.195 73,68 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



15 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 73,35 ---------------------------------------------- 991 73,50 XCSE 20180115 11:07:45.142712 9 73,50 XCSE 20180115 11:07:58.502634 1.000 73,40 XCSE 20180115 12:37:43.638891 272 73,40 XCSE 20180115 12:59:22.258720 380 73,40 XCSE 20180115 13:47:48.788971 348 73,40 XCSE 20180115 13:47:48.791894 291 73,50 XCSE 20180115 14:04:58.803146 2 73,50 XCSE 20180115 14:04:58.803146 130 73,50 XCSE 20180115 14:04:58.803146 134 73,50 XCSE 20180115 14:04:58.803146 443 73,50 XCSE 20180115 14:04:58.803146 1.000 73,40 XCSE 20180115 14:54:04.929357 72 73,30 XCSE 20180115 15:05:58.912902 428 73,30 XCSE 20180115 15:06:05.601770 451 73,20 XCSE 20180115 16:00:26.524885 49 73,20 XCSE 20180115 16:00:26.526071 500 73,20 XCSE 20180115 16:00:26.526112 385 73,20 XCSE 20180115 16:12:01.724990 615 73,20 XCSE 20180115 16:12:41.818387 500 73,10 XCSE 20180115 16:17:10.284415 11.512 73,35 XCSE 20180115 16:25:46.795370



16 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 72,74 ---------------------------------------------- 500 73,10 XCSE 20180116 9:51:22.242397 1.000 73,00 XCSE 20180116 9:56:24.776894 39 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:24:50.080517 104 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:35:07.507854 255 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:37:42.914666 39 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:37:45.282311 7 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:37:48.977512 7 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:39:29.696019 7 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:41:33.895566 7 72,60 XCSE 20180116 11:44:08.919299 535 72,60 XCSE 20180116 12:17:38.974250 1.000 72,60 XCSE 20180116 13:17:41.438658 1.000 72,60 XCSE 20180116 13:17:41.438658 40 72,70 XCSE 20180116 13:42:01.085066 460 72,70 XCSE 20180116 13:42:08.729564 500 72,70 XCSE 20180116 14:44:38.956525 1.000 72,80 XCSE 20180116 15:31:58.953793 253 72,80 XCSE 20180116 15:45:19.656135 173 72,80 XCSE 20180116 15:45:19.656135 74 72,80 XCSE 20180116 15:45:19.656135 311 72,70 XCSE 20180116 16:06:48.759719 10 72,70 XCSE 20180116 16:06:53.723712 679 72,70 XCSE 20180116 16:07:00.316503 11.512 72,74 XCSE 20180116 16:21:01.578039



17 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 72,85 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 72,30 XCSE 20180117 9:06:32.290090 141 72,00 XCSE 20180117 10:05:39.114564 500 72,30 XCSE 20180117 11:20:57.524451 500 72,30 XCSE 20180117 11:20:57.524451 1.146 73,00 XCSE 20180117 12:24:06.144460 209 73,00 XCSE 20180117 12:42:44.114269 145 73,00 XCSE 20180117 12:43:23.119571 219 73,00 XCSE 20180117 14:35:52.243495 140 73,00 XCSE 20180117 14:35:52.243495 105 73,10 XCSE 20180117 15:19:21.631065 895 73,10 XCSE 20180117 15:19:21.631065 500 73,00 XCSE 20180117 15:48:02.367438 397 73,10 XCSE 20180117 16:18:24.118372 378 73,10 XCSE 20180117 16:20:04.120240 225 73,10 XCSE 20180117 16:22:38.715075 500 73,10 XCSE 20180117 16:29:22.658393 500 73,10 XCSE 20180117 16:29:22.658393 89 73,00 XCSE 20180117 16:29:53.490039 411 73,00 XCSE 20180117 16:30:06.138675 11.512 72,85 XCSE 20180117 16:41:58.354337



18 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 18.292 73,23 ---------------------------------------------- 408 73,20 XCSE 20180118 10:17:25.019110 52 73,20 XCSE 20180118 10:30:22.532641 9 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:10:11.759321 350 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:15:29.485802 181 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:36:26.688850 27 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:45:16.199941 139 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:45:16.199976 834 73,20 XCSE 20180118 11:45:16.224162 243 73,10 XCSE 20180118 11:53:47.786244 500 73,00 XCSE 20180118 11:58:38.937147 257 73,10 XCSE 20180118 11:58:38.937147 500 73,10 XCSE 20180118 11:58:38.937147 68 73,30 XCSE 20180118 14:25:33.400929 846 73,30 XCSE 20180118 14:25:33.400929 86 73,30 XCSE 20180118 14:25:33.400929 700 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:09:50.116722 300 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:09:51.547095 800 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:12:49.237600 200 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:12:49.237643 571 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:58:51.491357 429 73,30 XCSE 20180118 15:58:54.230980 10.792 73,23 XCSE 20180118 16:31:32.209558



19 January 2018 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 73,68 ---------------------------------------------- 125 73,10 XCSE 20180119 9:34:23.485096 427 73,10 XCSE 20180119 9:38:36.561466 443 73,10 XCSE 20180119 9:42:43.708954 377 73,60 XCSE 20180119 11:10:43.863187 296 73,60 XCSE 20180119 11:11:43.864488 327 73,60 XCSE 20180119 11:13:06.036658 996 73,50 XCSE 20180119 11:21:03.955402 4 73,50 XCSE 20180119 11:21:03.955452 227 73,80 XCSE 20180119 14:52:45.407665 773 73,80 XCSE 20180119 15:07:59.370661 313 74,30 XCSE 20180119 15:44:54.685877 679 74,40 XCSE 20180119 16:29:38.753420 13 74,40 XCSE 20180119 16:29:40.435418 7.195 73,68 XCSE 20180119 16:31:32.596319



