

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were marginally lower on Monday as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third day and investors awaited cues from two major central bank meetings this week.



The benchmark DAX was down 14 points or 0.11 percent at 13,420 in opening deals after rallying 1.2 percent on Friday.



Industrial giant Thyssenkrupp dropped 1.5 percent on profit taking after climbing more than 4 percent on Friday.



Chemicals giant Bayer rose half a percent. The company expects to receive Indian antitrust approval by April or May for its planned acquisition of biotech major Monsanto.



Deutsche Telekom rallied 1.3 percent after saying it is confident of hiking dividends in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX