Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (MGTL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger 22-Jan-2018 / 09:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to reduce costs and improve fungibility, Lyxor has decided to merge the C-USD unit class (the "Absorbed Class") into the C-EUR unit class (the "Absorbing Class") of the following ETF at close of business on 2nd February (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). The two share classes will be merged at an exchange: ETF Name Exchange ratio LYXOR DJ GLOBAL TITANS 50 13 USD shares against 9 EUR UCITS ETF shares The merging of these two unit classes will involve the reallocation of the Absorbed Class assets to the Absorbing Class. When these units have been merged, the Absorbing Class will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 05th February 2018 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Unit Class Absorbing Unit Class (Listed Until 25th ( Listed from 5th January 2018) February 2018) ETF BBG Trading Sedol Share-Class ISIN Share-Class ISIN Name Tick currency er LYXOR MGTL GBX BFXQ3Z5 D-USD FR0011523505 D-EUR FR0007075494 DJ GLOBA L TITAN S 50 UCITS ETF MGTU USD BFXR455 Prior to the above mentioned merger: - the aforementioned Absorbed Classes (USD unit class) will be removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 25th January 2018 which will be the last trading day for these lines (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). - The Absorbing Classes (EUR unit class) will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 05th February 2018 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0011523505 Category Code: MER TIDM: MGTL OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5122 End of Announcement EQS News Service 647197 22-Jan-2018

January 22, 2018 04:23 ET (09:23 GMT)