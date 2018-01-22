Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Directorate Change

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Directorate Changes

22 January 2018

The Board of Ruffer Investment Company Limited announces that Sarah Evans has decided, for health reasons, to step down as a non executive director on 31st January 2018.Mr Chris Russell, an independent non-executive director, will assume temporary responsibility as Chairman of the Audit Committee following Mrs Evans' retirement. An announcement will be made, in due course, concerning the appointment of a permanent successor.The Company would like to thank Mrs Evans for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure as a director.



Enquiries

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



+44 (0)1481 745001