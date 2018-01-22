Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, January 22
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
(the "Company')
Directorate Changes
22 January 2018
The Board of Ruffer Investment Company Limited announces that Sarah Evans has decided, for health reasons, to step down as a non executive director on 31st January 2018.Mr Chris Russell, an independent non-executive director, will assume temporary responsibility as Chairman of the Audit Committee following Mrs Evans' retirement. An announcement will be made, in due course, concerning the appointment of a permanent successor.The Company would like to thank Mrs Evans for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure as a director.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001