Press Release 22 January 2018 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US$ 0.12367 PER SHARE O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, "the Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces the decision to pay an interim dividend for the financial year 2018. All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. This interim dividend will be reflected in consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ending December 31, 2018. The Board has approved the payment of an interim dividend for an amount of US$ 33,276,381.58. Dividend per Share in issue in the Company equals to US$ 0.12367. Record date for the DR holders and DR payment date will be further announced by Bank of New York Mellon. COMPANY OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, Fitch - 'B+') is one of the largest retail chains in Russia. The Company operates under two main formats: hypermarkets under "O'KEY" brand and discounters under the "DA!" brand. As of January 22, 2018, the Group operates 145 stores across Russia. The Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY is the first among Russian food retailers to launch and actively develop e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Company operates 4 distribution centres across the Russian Federation. For the full year 2016, revenue totalled RUB 175,470,671 thousand, EBITDA reached RUB 9,253,206 thousand, and the net loss for the period amounted to RUB 137,790 thousand. O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 50.95%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 19.53%. For further information please contact: Veronika Kryachko Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 404 Veronika.Kryachko@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]

January 22, 2018 04:33 ET (09:33 GMT)