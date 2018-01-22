Telenor: Presentation of Telenor's fourth quarter 2017 results on 31 January 2018

The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 4th quarter 2017 on 31 January.

Please see below for details about the presentation and conference call for journalists, investors and analysts.



When: Wednesday 31 January, 0900 CET / 0800 UK TIME

Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu

The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the presentation, we offer two other options:

1) Watch the presentation live on the internet



The webcast link will be posted on our website and will also be available retrospectively.

2)Listen to the presentation on the phone

This service also allows you to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. To participate in the conference call:



Dial +47 2100 2610 (Norway) +46 (0) 8 5033 6574 (Sweden) +44 (0) 330 336 9105 (UK) +1 323 794 2093 (US)



Please state confirmation code 2705989, your name and company to the operator

For the Q&A session: to queue up for questions please press *1

The Q4 material will be available on our website from 0700 CET / 0600 UK time on 31 January 2018 on this link:



https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2018/telenor-groups-results-for-the-4th-quarter-2017/ (https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2018/telenor-groups-results-for-the-4th-quarter-2017/)

Best regards,

Telenor Investor Relations





