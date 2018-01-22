

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday as investors digested the implications of the U.S. government shutdown and bookmakers' shares fell sharply on fears of regulatory clampdown.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,737 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.



Platinum miner Lonmin lost 1 percent after widening its FY loss.



Gambling firm slumped as much as 13 percent and Ladbrokes Coral fell over 10 percent after reports that the government is set to limit gambling terminal stakes to two pounds.



GKN lost over 1 percent despite the supplier and engineering company increasing its sales forecast for its electric driveline unit.



Online supermarket Ocado Group soared 13 percent after announcing a partnership with Sobeys to develop an online grocery business in Canada.



