Patient Positioning Systems Market Size to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalpatient positioning systems marketis anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. This market is expected to witness lucrative growth during through 2025 owing to rising awareness about and surging expenditure on diagnostic procedures. In addition, increasing prevalence of cancer and rising geriatric population are expected to assist in market growth.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, there were 1,685,210 new cases of cancer diagnosed in U.S. and 14.1 million cases globally. The most common types of cancer are breast cancer, prostate cancer, and colon and rectum cancer. This steady increase in disease prevalence acts as a driver for R&D investments in the industry. Increase in innovation has resulted in improved efficiency and accuracy of these systems in cancer therapy. These products keep patients immobile yet comfortable during radiotherapy. This is anticipated to supplement industry growth.

Rising expenditure on diagnostics procedures has been a strong force driving demand in the market. According to a research published by NCBI, majority oncologists and cardiologists in U.S. and Germany prescribe diagnostics tests and choose a treatment plan only after studying test results. Thus, demand for diagnostics tests is increasing globally.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

By product, the tables segment held a lucrative market share in 2016, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer and rising number of surgeries performed

In terms of application, the surgery segment is expected to account for the dominant market share on account of rising incidence of cancer, globally

By end use, the ambulatory segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period owning to increase in precision of minimally invasive technologies

North America is projected to dominate the patient positioning systems market over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of diagnostic centers

is projected to dominate the patient positioning systems market over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of diagnostic centers Some of the key players in the patient positioning systems market are Medtronic; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Medline Industries; Skytron, LLC; OPT SurgiSystems Srl; SchureMed; Smith & Nephew; STERIS plc; and Leoni.

