Referring to the bulletin from Viking Supply Ships AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on November 6, 2017, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from January 25, 2018. The order book will not change.



Short name: VSSAB B Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0000143521 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: January 24, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0010820613 First day of trading with new ISIN code: January 25, 2018



For further information about the split, please contact Viking Supply Ships AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB. For further information about this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.