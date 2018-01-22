Murgitroyd, the intellectual property specialist, has announced two new senior appointments in its Glasgow office.

New Trade Mark Director, Anne Bashir (Photo: Business Wire)

The firm, founded in Glasgow in 1975 by entrepreneur Ian Murgitroyd, and now with global bases in the UK, USA, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and Finland, has announced the promotions of senior trade mark attorneys Anne Bashir and Eleanor Coates to the position of Director, Trade Marks.

Anne Bashir

Anne Bashir joined Murgitroyd as a trade mark attorney in 2006 from Glasgow-based firm Fitzpatricks (which Murgitroyd subsequently acquired), and prior to that, served in an in-house role with both International Computers Limited and ICI.

Anne, a qualified UK and European trade mark attorney, has a wide range of experience in the trade mark field, acting for businesses of all sizes and from multiple sectors. She has particular expertise in licensing matters and in due diligence relating to mergers, acquisitions and disposals. She works for prominent clients in the high-tech, water treatment and fashion sectors.

Anne commented on her appointment: "I'm delighted to take the next step in my career with Murgitroyd, and would like to thank all those in my team for the support they provide day in, day out, that help me do the best job I can. I'm looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead."

Murgitroyd's Practice Head for Trade Marks, Mark Hickey, said: "We are lucky to have Anne on our team she is a hugely experienced attorney with excellent relationship-building skills that her colleagues and clients appreciate."

Eleanor Coates

Eleanor Coates, like Anne Bashir, joined Murgitroyd's trade mark team in 2006 from Fitzpatricks, having gained prior experience with London attorney firms D Young and Rouse, and before this, with the UK Patent Office (now UKIPO).

Eleanor is a qualified UK and European trade mark attorney with a wide and varied client portfolio spanning multiple industries and client types. She has experience across all areas of trade mark practice, including acting for clients in several high-profile infringement matters. She represents a number of prominent clients in the beverage, banking and transport industries.

Eleanor commented on her appointment: "It's been a great 12 years at Murgitroyd, and I'm pleased to be able to progress in this way. I enjoy being stretched and challenged, so this is the ideal next step for me. I would like to thank those around me who have helped me reach this stage in my career".

Mark Hickey commented: "Eleanor is a hugely versatile attorney, well-liked and respected by colleagues and clients and we are very fortunate to have her on our team. Her thoughtful and diligent attitude to client matters is of particular note."

Murgitroyd's CEO, Ed Murgitroyd, further commented on the two appointments:

"Our trade mark team continues to go from strength to strength, in terms of the portfolio it manages and the continuous improvement and streamlining of our service to clients.

"These appointments demonstrate the role that Anne and Eleanor have played in our success up until now, and the confidence I have in their abilities to help steer our future direction. I thank them for their hard work and commitment to our business, and welcome them wholeheartedly to our management team".

Notes to Editors

Murgitroyd (murgitroyd.com) is a global firm of intellectual property attorneys with offices in the UK, USA, Germany, France, Ireland and Finland. The firm specialises in helping businesses protect and maximise return on their intellectual property assets.

