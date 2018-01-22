AIM-listed brick maker Michelmersh (MBH) expects revenue and profit to meet market expectations for the 2017 trading year after finalising the integration of recently acquired Carlton Brickworks. Michelmersh picked up Carlton in June for £31.2m, increasing its capacity to more than 100m bricks as a result, noting the business was "bedding in as expected", with operational synergies beginning to come through. "Demand from the house building and RMI markets continues to be robust and group's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...