BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 19 January 2018 were:

541.80c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
391.29p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
557.94c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
402.94p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

