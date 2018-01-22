

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account gap narrowed notably in November from a year ago, the Bank of Greece reported Monday.



The current account deficit fell to EUR 954 million in November from EUR 1.25 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The deficit on goods trade declined to EUR 1.35 billion from EUR 1.64 billion last year. At the same time, the surplus on services trade rose to EUR 480.8 million from EUR 466.4 million.



Th primary income balance turned to a deficit of EUR 10.3 million in November from a surplus of EUR 14.1 million a year earlier. On the other side, the secondary income deficit decreased from EUR 89.7 million to EUR 74.2 million.



The capital account surplus shrank to EUR 83.2 million from EUR 116.8 million. Meanwhile, the financial account deficit narrowed to EUR 498.1 million from EUR 712.7 million.



