Ozo Innovations Appoints Food Industry Chief, Tania Howarth, as Chairman of the Board

Ozo Innovations (Ozo) announces that Tania Howarth, previously Chief Operating Officer of Nomad Foods, has joined the Board as Chairman. The appointment brings significant experience of food operations and knowledge of the current industry challenges to the Ozo Board.

Howarth's successful career has blended business, technology and transformational leadership to create significant shareholder value and operational efficiency. As COO of Nomad Foods she was instrumental leading the private equity backed carve-out of iconic frozen food brands Birds Eye, Findus & Iglo from Unilever. She has also worked across a range of food sectors including Walkers Snack Foods, (a division of PepsiCo) and the Coca-Cola Company in a range of senior technology and operational roles.

"Innovation and sustainable use of resources are critical competences for food businesses seeking greater competitiveness in the current climate. Ozo is proving that hygiene is a valuable source of competitive advantage and can release additional process capacity in the food industry. I am very excited to be joining Ozo at this stage of its development and look forward to working with the board as Ozo grows and matures," said Tania Howarth.

"I am looking forward to working with Tania in her new role as Chairman. The food industry is facing new challenges and hygiene has not been recognised as providing an opportunity for significant resource efficiency and margin win. Tania's industry insight will be valuable to focusing our strategy to help the business succeed and our customers to win," said Rowan Gardner, CEO of Ozo Innovations.

About Ozo Innovations

Ozo develops and markets novel products for effective cleaning and disinfection, and food safety applications. The company's systems transform food grade salt and water into powerful disinfectants using electrolysis. The company works with leading food companies, authorities and retailers to prove the safety and efficiency of their approach. Ozo delivers benefits that are significant and quantifiable and add competitive advantage to the food industry:

Additional production capacity - saving time cleaning and achieving more robust hygiene outcomes delivers more time for production

Resource savings - Reducing energy, water, effluent and manpower spent on food hygiene and facilities cleaning and disinfections

Significant new value opportunities - through process innovation, product quality and risk reduction

Ozo is funded by a high quality and committed global investor base led by Astia Angels and Wheatsheaf Group. The business is also supported by a number of Innovate UK awards that have supported the initial development of its intellectual property.

Ozo's products are in situ biocides for the purposes of EU (528/2012) Biocide Product Regulations (BPR). The company is listed on Article 95 as a provider of active substances.

About Tania Howarth

Non-Executive & Advisory Board Director

Tania Howarth is Non-Executive Chairman of Ozo Innovations, an Advisory Board member of the RBS Group Technology Board and is a senior independent advisor to global PE funds.

Prior to building a Non-Executive and Advisory portfolio, Tania's executive career was centered on business, technology and transformational leadership. Until 2017, she was Chief Operating Officer for Nomad Foods Europe - a European frozen food company with household brands Birds Eye, Findus & Iglo. Tania joined the company in April 2007, following Unilever's divestment of the company into Private Equity ownership, where her initial responsibilities included the carve-out of the business from Unilever and the establishment of new and independent enterprise wide business processes and IT systems and infrastructure. During her tenure at Nomad Foods, Tania had executive responsibility for Supply Chain, Quality, HR and IT and led several large-scale business transformation programmes.

Tania was previously CIO for the Coca-Cola Company's European and African Groups from 2003 - 2007. Prior to that she spent 9 years at Walkers Snack Foods, a division of PepsiCo in the UK, the last 5 of which were spent as CIO.

Her early career was spent in a variety of business projects and IT systems management positions in ICI and Sun Microsystems, having initially trained as an accountant with Price Waterhouse.

Tania has a Bachelor of Science degree in European Politics, Economics and Languages from Manchester University.

