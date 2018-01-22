

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the recent decline in retail sales, British retail spending is likely to pick up further momentum over the course of this year as inflation starts to fall back and the worst of the real pay squeeze should have passed, Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Retail sales volume dropped 1.5 percent on month in December, which was the biggest fall since June 2016, official data showed on January 19.



During the fourth quarter, sales grew only 0.4 percent, half of third quarter's 0.8 percent rate, suggesting that the sector will provide a smaller boost to overall GDP in the fourth quarter.



Nonetheless, the economist noted that the weakness is not necessarily a cause for too much concern and some fall after November's hefty rise had always looked likely.



After all, stronger growth in sales volumes in November has come at the expense of weakness in December in recent years, due to UK retailers' adoption of 'Black Friday', Gregory observed.



Due to the volatility in the data around this time of year, it is hard to get a clear picture of underlying growth. Indeed, the weakness in December might simply prompt a rebound in January, he said.



'The recent strength in nominal spending offers some comfort too,' Gregory added.



The economist concluded that with the squeeze on households' real incomes set to ease, there should be scope for retail spending volumes to pick up further momentum over the course of this year.



