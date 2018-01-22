H&D Wireless Receives First Strategic Order on SPB228 WLAN

KISTA, Sweden, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, Swedish leading supplier of IoT connectivity and IoT Cloud and RTLS Platform solutions, receives first purchase order of the new SPB228 WLAN and Bluetooth Combo module. The small, but strategically important order concerns two - so far secret - projects in Germany that will start immediately in Q1 2018.

The SPB228, is the latest addition to the Accelerate© module family, recently launched at CES in Las Vegas. The order is aimed for the German customer's two products that are to be displayed on Embedded World at the end of February. This first prototype order with a value of 2200 USD will be delivered in Q1-Q2-2018.



"I am very happy to have this first strategic order for SPB228, just one week after our launch in Las Vegas", said Pär Bergsten, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless.

With the SPB228 developers are targeting a wide range of applications including

- High performance and secure industrial control and monitor systems

- Consumer electronic devices such as gaming, tablets and mobile computing

- High performance Smart Home systems including video, audio, security and control monitor systems

H&D Wireless has made a name with GEPS for Industry, which helps manufacturing companies digitizes and visualize business processes and track key assets and products in real time. The market for Smart Factory and Industrial IoT is growing sharply and is estimated to be worth more than $225 billion in 2022 (Markets and Markets Research). On December 22nd, H&D Wireless was listed on Nasdaq First North.

More about SPB228 WLAN

The module, based on 28nm chip technology, is an ultra-high-performance module that integrates all functions for a WLAN 2x2 MU-MIMO Wave2 dual-band and Bluetooth 5 multiradio ready for integration into Linux platforms.

The M.2 12x16mm format, low power, versatile module enables a feature rich client solution providing a nominal 866.7Mbps data rate. SPB228 fully supports concurrent or independent operation of WLAN and Bluetooth and has multiple PCIe, USB and SDIO standard high-speed interfaces to simplify integration into host systems. It comes with dual standard antenna connectors for flexible choice of antennas. The module is FCC, IC and CE certified.

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe.

