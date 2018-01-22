

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) said that it has acquired United Kingdom-based ICS Group Holdings Limited, or ICS Cool Energy. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and are not material.



ICS Cool Energy will be part of Ingersoll-Rand's Commercial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning or HVAC business.



ICS Cool Energy is a privately owned temperature control and HVAC solutions as well as services company that specializes in temporary rental of energy efficient chillers for commercial and industrial buildings across Europe. It also sells, permanently installs and services high performance temperature control systems for all types of industrial processes.



ICS Cool Energy is headquartered in Southampton, England and has an extensive footprint in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.



'ICS Cool Energy is a leader in the high margin rental services business with a reputation for strong customer service, helping building owners enhance productivity and reduce environmental impact. This acquisition is a strong fit with our Trane business, and strengthens our growth plans and ability to serve a broader range of customers in the important European market,' Dave Regnery, executive vice president of Ingersoll Rand, said.



