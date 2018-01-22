KEDPLASMA USA, a leading human blood plasma collection and procurement specialist, has added two additional plasma collection centers, one in Sarasota, Florida, and another in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina.

KEDPLASMA USA, one of the world's leading collectors of high-quality human blood plasma, has added two additional plasma collection centers to its growing network one in Sarasota, Florida, and another in Myrtle Beach, North Carolina. A third collection center has been re-located in Mobile, Alabama.

The new and re-located centers are part of a KEDPLASMA USA five-year plan to bring the number of plasma collection centers that it owns and operates to a total of over 30 by the year 2020. Plasma is a key component in a range of therapies used in treating certain rare diseases or conditions such as hemophilia, primary immune deficiency, rabies, prevention of Rh sensitization, and others. Therefore, as KEDPLASMA USA expands its operations, more patients across the U.S. may have access to the important therapies that, ultimately, are derived from the collected plasma.

With the two newest additions, KEDPLASMA USA now owns and operates 15 plasma collection centers nationwide.

"Donating plasma is one of the most gratifying things I can do," said Tiara Fountain, a regular donor of plasma. "I know that, because of my donation, multiple people will benefit. The process usually takes less than two hours from start to finish, and really is pretty simple."

"It is exciting to be growing so rapidly across the U.S. said Helen Nasser, KEDPLASMA USA Managing Director. "The need for safe, high quality plasma continues to escalate as more and more people with certain rare diseases are diagnosed and successfully treated, and as new indications for plasma are discovered. KEDPLASMA USA is certainly on the right track to continue helping more patients well into the future."

KEDPLASMA LLC collects plasma for Kedrion Biopharma Inc., which is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and which is the U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion S.p.A. (Kedrion Biopharma) of Lucca, Italy. Kedrion Biopharma commercializes safe, effective, plasma-derived therapies that treat a range of rare and serious health conditions, including hemophilia, immunological and neurological conditions, and certain acute, life-threatening conditions requiring treatment in the critical care setting. In August, 2017, Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and Kamada, Ltd., a collaboration partner, received FDA approval to market KEDRAB [rabies immune globulin (Human)] in the United States. With the approval of KEDRAB, Kedrion Biopharma expanded its portfolio of immune globulin products, which includes RhoGAM and GAMMAKED

KEDPLASMA is also one of the largest suppliers of high titer rabies plasma in the world. All centers owned and operated by KEDPLASMA USA are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are monitored by the relevant European healthcare regulation authorities.

About KEDPLASMA and Kedrion Biopharma

KEDPLASMA LLC was established in 2004 and is a subsidiary of Kedrion Biopharma Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion S.p.A.. Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and KEDPLASMA LLC. are both headquartered in the United States. KEDPLASMA collects high quality human blood plasma, the vital raw material that allows Kedrion Biopharma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapeutic products for use in treating and/or preventing serious diseases and conditions such as hemophilia, primary immune system deficiencies and Rh sensitization which can lead to hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

Headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, Kedrion Biopharma has a market presence in approximately 100 countries. It ranks fifth in terms of annual revenues in the global plasma derivatives market. Its largest and fastest growing market is the United States, with U.S. headquarters in Fort Lee, NJ. Italy is its next most important market, followed by Turkey, Mexico and Russia. In 2015, Kedrion Biopharma reached more than 570.3 million euros (more than $621 MM USD) in gross revenues. Nearly $275 million of that sum was generated in the U.S. The company employs over 2,240 people worldwide.

Kedrion Biopharma acts as a vital bridge connecting donors and patients. We operate on a global scale with the aim of expanding patients' access to available treatments. Kedrion Biopharma places a high value on the welfare of those who benefit from its products and on the people and communities where it operates.

Following a vertically-integrated business model, Kedrion Biopharma manages the entire plasma cycle from supply and therapy production to distribution. In Italy, Kedrion Biopharma is a partner of the National Health Service and collaborates in pursuing self-sufficiency in the development and supply of plasma-derived medicinal products. The Company's goal is to foster self-sufficiency in plasma-derived therapies worldwide and to bring healthier lives to people everywhere who suffer from rare disorders.

Kedrion Biopharma has six production plants: Three in Italy (a new plant in Castelvecchio Pascoli, now nearing completion, and one in Bolognana, both in the province of Lucca, and one in Sant'Antimo, Naples); one in Hungary (Gödöllo, Budapest); and one in the United States (Melville, NY). A facility in Siena, Tuscany, specializes in research and development of orphan drugs.

KEDPLASMA operates collection centers in the United States. Its sister companies in Europe operate centers in Germany and Hungary. All centers are granted approval and licensure by European healthcare authorities and/or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are managed in strict compliance with all regulations. KEDPLASMA is also one of the world's leading suppliers of high-titer rabies plasma. The center in Buffalo, New York, specializes in collecting hyper-immune Anti-D human plasma for the manufacture of an Anti-D immunoglobulin pharmaceutical product. State-of-the-art production facilities producing a wide range of products and an unwavering commitment to research and development are the key factors in Kedrion Biopharma's success.

