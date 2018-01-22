Nous Unveils Tech Innovation Lab at its Bangalore Development Center

EDISON, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT organization offering quality software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries and domains, today announced the inauguration of its Innovation Lab at its Global Development Center in Bangalore. This initiative will facilitate Nous to accelerate Digital Transformation for its new and existing clients and also incubate and develop unique technology accelerators for specific industry verticals.

An innovation lab facilitates enterprises in testing out, experience, and experiment with new technologies. Furthermore, an innovation lab is critical in identifying innovative solutions to integrate with existing business processes or enhance them. Enterprises accelerate the adoption of emerging innovations through such labs. Initiating an Innovation Lab in IT helps Global Service Providers in actively supporting innovation across diverse fields including Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, IoT, VR/AR, Computer Vision and Robotic Process Automation.

"We are very thrilled about unveiling our own Innovation Lab at our Bangalore Development Center.The Innovation Lab will be a catalyst in building cutting edge products and solutions across our COEs which include Digital Transformation, Robotics Process Automation, Analytics, Cloud Computing Consulting, Independent Testing and RIM. This initiative is designed to ensure that we provide special focus to the use of next generation technologies to cater to the technology and business needs of tomorrow. We intend to build a strong ecosystem and culture of innovation through partnerships with Universities and Academia and also provide an incubation center to students and budding entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life," said Bala Gopalakrishnan, COO, Nous Infosystems.

"We are very excited about setting up an Innovation Lab which will be a window into the latest technology innovations. The idea behind the Innovation Lab is to help clients to re-imagine existing business processes through technology and also improve productivity through automation. The focus of the Innovation Lab will be to leverage new-age technologies such as IoT, RPA, Machine Learning etc and combine it with, unconventional ideas with the potential to transform the clients' business and technology landscape," said Ajith J Pillai, CEO, Nous Infosystems.

Nous Infosystems is a CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries and domains. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers across varied industry domains for nearly two decades. Major offerings include Digital Transformation Solutions, Big Data Analytics Solutions, Cloud Computing Consulting, Application Development & Maintenance, Remote Infrastructure Management Services, DevOps, CRM Solutions, Product Engineering Services and Independent Software Testing.



