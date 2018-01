-- EMA also reviewing Priority Medicines application for the drug in IgAN --

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) announced today that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA's) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) issued a positive opinion on Omeros' application for orphan drug designation of OMS721 in the treatment of primary Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). OMS721 is Omeros' lead human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of the complement system, and is in Phase 3 development for each of IgAN, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA).

The positive opinion issued by COMP is expected to be adopted by the European Commission at its February meeting. Orphan Drug Designation in Europe is available to companies developing products intended to treat a life-threatening or chronically debilitating condition that affects fewer than five in 10,000 persons in the European Union (EU). This designation allows for financial and regulatory incentives that include a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity in the EU after product approval, protocol assistance from the EMA at reduced fees during the product development phase, and access to centralized marketing authorization.

In August of 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan designation to OMS721 for the treatment of IgAN and, in June of 2017, FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to OMS721 for IgAN. Omeros has requested from EMA Priority Medicines (PRIME) status for OMS721 in the treatment of IgAN.

"We are pleased with EMA's positive opinion and look forward to receiving confirmation next month of orphan drug designation in the EU for OMS721 in IgA nephropathy," said Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Omeros. "Already having received orphan and breakthrough drug designations in the US, we are now awaiting EMA's decisions on PRIME status for OMS721 in IgA as well as in stem cell transplant-associated TMA, and we will be submitting our breakthrough drug application to FDA for OMS721 in stem cell-TMA within the next few weeks. Enrollment in our Phase 3 trial in IgA nephropathy is expected to open in February and we also are on track to initiate our Phase 3 trial in stem cell-TMA in the first half of this year after discussion with regulatory authorities."

About Omeros' MASP Programs

Omeros controls the worldwide rights to MASP-2 and all therapeutics targeting MASP-2, a novel pro-inflammatory protein target involved in activation of the complement system, which is an important component of the immune system. The complement system plays a role in the inflammatory response and becomes activated as a result of tissue damage or microbial infection. MASP-2 is the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway, one of the principal complement activation pathways. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the antibody-dependent classical complement activation pathway, which is a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection, and its abnormal function is associated with a wide range of autoimmune disorders. MASP-2 is generated by the liver and is then released into circulation. Adult humans who are genetically deficient in one of the proteins that activate MASP-2 do not appear to be detrimentally affected by the deficiency. OMS721 is Omeros' lead human MASP-2 antibody.

Phase 3 clinical programs are in progress for OMS721 in atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), in immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy and in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HCT-TMA). Also, two Phase 2 trials are ongoing. One is continuing to enroll IgA nephropathy patients and has already generated positive data in patients with IgA nephropathy and with lupus nephritis; the other is enrolling and has reported positive data in patients with HCT-TMA and in patients with aHUS. OMS721 can be administered both intravenously and subcutaneously, and Omeros expects to commercialize each formulation of OMS721 for different therapeutic indications. In parallel, Omeros is developing small-molecule inhibitors of MASP-2. Based on requests from treating physicians, Omeros has established a compassionate-use program for OMS721, which is active in both the U.S. and Europe. The FDA has granted OMS721 breakthrough therapy designation for IgA nephropathy, orphan drug status for the prevention (inhibition) of complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathies and for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, and fast track designation for the treatment of patients with aHUS.

Omeros also has identified MASP-3 as responsible for the conversion of pro-factor D to factor D and as a critical activator of the human complement system's alternative pathway. The alternative pathway is linked to a wide range of immune-related disorders. In addition to its lectin pathway inhibitors, the company is advancing its development of antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors against MASP-3 to block activation of the alternative pathway. Omeros has initiated the manufacturing scale-up process of its MASP-3 antibodies in preparation for clinical trials.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. The company's drug product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% 0.3% is marketed for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and to reduce postoperative ocular pain. In the European Union, the European Commission has approved OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery and other IOL replacement procedures to maintain mydriasis (pupil dilation), prevent miosis (pupil constriction), and to reduce postoperative eye pain. Omeros has multiple Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical-stage development programs focused on: complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders. In addition, Omeros has a diverse group of preclinical programs and a proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and corresponding compounds, a number of which are in preclinical development. The company also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.

