Chubb announces two new appointments within its Midlands and South region

LONDON, Jan. 22,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced two new appointments within its Midlands and the South region.

Michael Avent has been appointed as Regional Manager for the Midlands and the South, while Louise Joyce has been appointed as Branch Manager for Birmingham.

Michael will be responsible for the Midlands and the South region's financial performance as well as looking after the region's growth strategy and developing Chubb's portfolio.

Michael joins Chubb from Aspen where he held the post of General Manager for the Midlands. He previously worked at Liberty and Zurich Insurance in a variety of managerial and sales roles. Michael will be based in Birmingham and his appointment is effective immediately.

He will report to Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division UK&I, Chubb.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division UK&I, Chubb said:

"Michael's appointment demonstrates our commitment to increase our presence even further in this important region for Chubb."

In her new role as Branch Manager, Louise will be responsible for the overall performance of Chubb's Birmingham business including strategy and executing activity to achieve business goals.

Louise has worked at Chubb since 2005 and has held various positions within the company. Louise started as an Underwriter and most recently was Midlands and the South Casualty Underwriting Manager for the Birmingham, Reading and Maidstone branches.

Louise will also be based in Birmingham and her appointment is effective immediately. She will report to Michael Avent.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division UK&I, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Louise has been appointed to this role. The fact that this is an internal promotion demonstrates the depth of talent and expertise we have within our business."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo.jpg