

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $462 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $35 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.8% to $5.94 billion. This was up from $4.02 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $462 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1220.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1225.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $5.94 Bln vs. $4.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.8%



