

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan has granted marketing and manufacturing authorization for DUPIXENT (dupilumab) for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults not adequately controlled with existing therapies. DUPIXENT is a human monoclonal antibody designed to specifically inhibit signaling of two key proteins, IL-4 and IL-13, which are believed to be important contributors of the persistent underlying inflammation in atopic dermatitis, and certain other allergic or atopic diseases.



Dupixent is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement, and will be commercialized in Japan by Sanofi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX