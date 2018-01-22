Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - XBiotech to Present Phase-2 Open Label Extension Study Data Evaluating MABp1 for the Treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa at EHSF Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=XBIT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 19, 2018, the biopharmaceutical Company declared that it will present the results from an open label extension (OLE) phase of the randomized Phase-2 study evaluating True Human™ antibody, MABp1, as a treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), at the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (EHSF) Conference occurring in Rotterdam Netherlands in the second week of February. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Results of OLE Crossover Study Provided Compelling Evidence of Activity for MABp1 in HS

Seven of 10 patients that had originally been allocated to placebo in the Phase-2 double-blind, placebo-controlled study received treatment with the MABp1 antibody therapy in the OLE study for 12 weeks. Main endpoints used in the OLE included safety and HiSCR score at the end of the 12-week treatment. Results of the double-blinded study concluded that only one patient receiving placebo had achieved HiSCR. During the OLE, five patients achieved the HiSCR response. There was a total of 24 HS exacerbations during the blinded portion of the study compared to just 1 exacerbation during the OLE phase.

Results of Phase-2 Study Recently Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology

On December 4, 2017, data from XBiotech's randomized phase-2 study evaluating MABp1 as a treatment for HS were published online as an article in press in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in a manuscript. It was reported that the study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a significant improvement in HS patients treated with MABp1 compared to control after 12 weeks of therapy. The 20-patient study was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MABp1, targeting interleukin-1 alpha, in patients with HS not eligible for anti-TNF therapy.

In September 2017, results from the randomized Phase-2 study evaluating MABp1 as a treatment for HS was also presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Geneva Switzerland.

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa

HS is rare, long-term skin condition that features small, painful lumps under the skin. They typically develop where the skin rubs together, such as the armpits, the groin, between the buttocks and under the breasts. The lumps may break open and smell or cause tunnels under the skin. It can persist for many years and worsen over time, with serious effects on your daily life and emotional well-being. HS develops when hair follicles become blocked and inflamed.

About True Human™ Antibodies

XBiotech's True Human™ antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human™ antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy, and tolerability.

About XBiotech Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. The Company is developing a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (MABp1) to inhibit chronic inflammation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, XBiotech's stock advanced 3.77%, ending the trading session at $4.68.

Volume traded for the day: 153.66 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 91.58 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.15%; previous three-month period - up 8.84%; and year-to-date - up 18.78%

After last Friday's close, XBiotech's market cap was at $162.68 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

