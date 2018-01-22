Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Volt Information Sciences' Net Income Rocketed 1,300%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) ("Volt"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=VISI. Volt reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on January 17, 2018. The staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services provider's earnings beat market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter ended October 29, 2017, Volt's total revenue was $288.5 million, down 15.5% compared to $341.6 million in Q4 FY16. On a same-store basis, the Company's net revenue declined 11.3% y-o-y excluding net revenue contributed from businesses sold or exited during the past year and the effect of currency fluctuations. The Company's revenue number fell short of analysts' estimates of $300 million.

During Q4 FY17, Volt's gross margin percentage of 16.5%, was down 14 basis points on a y-o-y basis. The Company's selling, administrative, and other operating costs in the reported quarter dropped 1.0% to $50.1 million from $50.6 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter. This decrease was primarily due to ongoing cost reductions throughout the business as well as the sale of Maintech.

For Q4 FY17, Volt's Income from continuing operations of $39.8 million, increased $37.0 million from $2.8 million in Q4 FY16, primarily due to the gain on the sale of the Company's quality assurance testing division of the Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segment for $48.0 million.

Volt's net income for Q4 FY17 totaled $38.08 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $2.79 million, or $0.13 per share, in Q4 FY16. Analysts' were expecting the Company to post a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share.

Volt Information Sciences' Segment Results

During Q4 FY17, the North American Staffing segment's revenue, which provides a broad spectrum of contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, and other employment services totaled $224.2 million, down 12.1% compared to revenue of $255.2 million in Q4 FY16. The decline was primarily driven by lower demand from customers in both professional and commercial job families as well as customers experiencing decreased demand for their services and changes in their staffing models.

For Q4 FY17, the International Staffing segment's revenue, which includes the Company's contingent staffing, direct placement, and managed service programs businesses in Europe and Asia, was $30.2 million, reflecting a drop of 4.9% compared to $31.7 million from Q4 FY16, primarily as a result of softening economic demand in the United Kingdom.

The Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segment's revenue, which provides quality assurance, business intelligence and analytics, and customer service support for companies in a variety of industries, came in at $26.4 million in Q4 FY17, down 13.7% compared to $30.5 million in Q4 FY16, primarily due to lower volume in quality assurance testing services, which was sold at the end of the reported quarter.

The Corporate and Other segment's revenue, which now primarily consists of the Company's North American managed service business, was $9.7 million in the reported quarter, down 65.0% compared to $27.6 million in Q4 FY16. The y-o-y decline was primarily driven by the impact from the sale of Maintech which occurred early in Q2 FY17. On a same-store basis, excluding businesses sold or exited of $17.6 million, Corporate and Other revenue decreased 3.6% on a y-o-y basis

Liquidity

As of January 05, 2018, Volt had $87.4 million of global liquidity compared to $94.8 million at October 29, 2017. The Company reduced its debt balance by $50.0 million from the prior quarter, ending the year with a total debt balance of $50.0 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Volt Information Sciences' stock advanced 4.44%, ending the trading session at $4.70.

Volume traded for the day: 71.39 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.50%; previous three-month period - up 100.00%; past six-month period - up 22.08%; and year-to-date - up 23.68%

After last Friday's close, Volt Information Sciences' market cap was at $96.26 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

