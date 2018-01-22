Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: US Bancorp's Revenue Grew 3.7%; Adjusted EPS Surged 7.3%

Stock Monitor: Commerce Bancshares Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, US Bancorp's net revenues increased 3.7% to $5.64 billion from $5.44 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were in-line with analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion.

During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's total interest income increased 10.8% to $3.74 billion from $3.37 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total interest expenses increased 42.2% to $596 million from $419 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's net interest income was $3.20 billion on a taxable-equivalent basis, reflecting an increase of 6.4% on a y-o-y basis, principally driven by the impact of rising interest rates and loan growth. For the reported quarter, the Company's net interest margin was 3.08% compared to 2.98% in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's total non-interest income increased 0.4% to $2.44 billion from $2.43 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's employee benefits expenses increased 16.5% to $304 million from $261 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's net occupancy and equipment expenses increased 4.9% to $259 million from $247 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-interest expenses increased 31.1% to $3.94 billion from $3.00 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's net income advanced 15.8% to $1.61 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.39 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 18.3% to $0.97 on a y-o-y basis from $0.82 in the same period of last year. The Company's reported quarter included notable items related to the impacts of tax reform, a special employee bonus, a charitable contribution to the US Bank Foundation, and a regulatory and legal accrual that, combined, increased diluted earnings per common share by $0.09.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.3% to $0.88 on a y-o-y basis from $0.82 in the comparable period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.87.

Asset Quality

During Q4 FY17, US Bancorp's total non-performing assets decreased 25.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.60 billion in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's total net charge-offs increased 0.9% to $325 million from $322 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to higher total commercial real estate and credit card loan net charge-offs.

For the reported quarter, the Company's allowance for credit losses increased 1.4% to $4.42 billion from $4.36 billion in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, US Bancorp's cash and due from banks increased 24.2% to $19.51 billion from $15.71 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net loans increased 2.6% to $276.51 billion from $269.39 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total deposits increased 3.8% to $347.22 billion from $334.59 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.80% compared to 10.82% in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's efficiency ratio was 70% compared to 55.3% in Q4 FY16.

At December 31, 2017, the estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 9.1% using the Basel III fully-implemented standardized approach and was 11.6% using the Basel III fully-implemented advanced approach method.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, US Bancorp's stock slightly advanced 0.55%, ending the trading session at $56.46.

Volume traded for the day: 10.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.07%; previous three-month period - up 5.99%; past twelve-month period - up 11.30%; and year-to-date - up 5.38%

After last Friday's close, US Bancorp's market cap was at $94.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.79.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Midwest Banks industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors