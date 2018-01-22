Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 22
Ruffer Investment Company Limited
LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
22 January 2018
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Ashe Windham
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Redeemable participating preference shares
GB00B018CS46
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 January 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Arabella Windham
|b)
|Position / status
|Notification concerns a PCA of Ashe Windham who is a non-executive director of Ruffer Investment Company Limited and a PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Redeemable participating preference shares
GB00B018CS46
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 January 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001