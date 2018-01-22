sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.01.2018 | 13:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 22

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

22 January 2018

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameAshe Windham
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Ruffer Investment Company Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentRedeemable participating preference shares
GB00B018CS46
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
238.39p10,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction22 January 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameArabella Windham
b)Position / statusNotification concerns a PCA of Ashe Windham who is a non-executive director of Ruffer Investment Company Limited and a PDMR
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentRedeemable participating preference shares
GB00B018CS46
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
238.39p5,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction22 January 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2018 PR Newswire