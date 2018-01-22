

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority or FCA said Monday that it has launched a consultation on plans to give more small businesses access to the Financial Ombudsman Service. This follows a review of the protections available to small and medium sized enterprises or SMEs as users of financial services. The FCA is asking for responses to the consultation by 22 April 2018 and intends to publish a Policy Statement making final rules in summer 2018.



At the moment only individual consumers and around 5.5 million micro-enterprises can access the Ombudsman if they have a dispute with a financial services firm. Businesses that cannot access the Ombudsman would need to take the firm to court. However, the FCA believes that many smaller businesses within this group struggle to do so in practice.



Under the changes proposed by the FCA, approximately 160,000 additional SMEs, charities and trusts would be able to refer complaints to the Ombudsman. This would be done by changing the eligibility criteria to access the Ombudsman, so businesses with fewer than 50 employees, annual turnover below £6.5 million and an annual balance sheet below £5 million would become eligible.



As long as a complainant is eligible, the Ombudsman can consider complaints about any regulated activity; it can also consider complaints about some unregulated activities, such as, lending to companies or the activities of business turnaround units.



The FCA also proposed to extend eligibility to personal guarantors of corporate loans, provided the borrowing business also meets the eligibility criteria.



The FCA said its proposals focus on the Financial Ombudsman Service because of its expertise in the financial services sector and the FCA's statutory role in relation to it. More material changes, such as changing the basis for the way the Ombudsman makes decisions to enable it to deal with significantly higher value disputes, would require legislation, which only the Government can introduce.



