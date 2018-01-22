Active-Investors: Wired News - Neptune Signs Exclusive Research Agreement for Developing New Medical and Wellness Cannabinoid-Based Products

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) ("Neptune"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NEPT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 19, 2018, the Company, a wellness products and nutrition provider with over 50 years of experience, announced that it has signed an exclusive research agreement with one of the largest krill oil providers in the world. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Through this agreement, Neptune aims to develop new medical and wellness targeted cannabinoid-based products, such as cannabidiol, combined with krill oil. This can create substantial value for Neptune as the combination use would be exclusive to the Company.

Scope of the Research Agreement

Cannabinoids are those chemicals in the cannabis plant that are responsible for its medical and recreational properties. Cannabinoids act on cannabinoid receptors in cells that alter neurotransmitter release in the brain. Cannabinoids such as phytocannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) interact with different receptors in the body to produce a wide range of effects, such as feeling high. Neptune is working on developing unique extracts and formulations in the legal cannabis wellness field.

Through this research agreement, Neptune intends to fund research and development (R&D) activities to clinically support the benefits of cannabinoids in combination with krill oil. Krill oil is an extract prepared from a species of Antarctic krill, Euphausia superba. Krill oil contains fatty acids like fish oil. These fats are found to decrease swelling, lower cholesterol, and make blood platelets less sticky. Research shows that these unique properties of krill oil enable it to enhance absorption of orally-administered lipid-soluble compounds, which could be particularly helpful for molecules such as CBD.

The scope of Neptune's research activities also covers other oils, ingredients, and technologies such as MaxSimil®, a patented omega-3 fatty acid delivery technology that could enhance the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and a variety of other marine and seed oils.

Growing Trend of Legalizing Cannabinoids

These new products are basically meant for the growing number of federal jurisdictions, such as Canada, that have legalized, or will legalize cannabinoids for medicinal and/or adult use. Jim Hamilton, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Neptune, believes that the Company's global capabilities in scientific, regulatory, extraction, formulation, and commercialization would provide it with a considerable competitive and distinctive advantage in the changing business environment.

Neptune hopes that its R&D efforts with cannabinoids would lead to the development of new formulations for medical and wellness products for health issues such as pain, sleep, anxiety, and stress.

Neptune Makes Recommendations on Bill 157 Special Consultations at The Quebec National Assembly

On January 17, 2018, Neptune participated in the special consultations on Bill 157 for regulating cannabis in Quebec. Michel Timperio, the President of the Cannabis Business Division at Neptune, made a presentation in support of legalizing cannabis and tabled a submission to the Committee on Health and Social Services of the National Assembly in Quebec.

The Company aims to be an important player in the extraction, refinement, and formulation of cannabis oil both in Quebec and internationally. Thus, it participated in the discussions for Bill 157 and intends to further assist the Quebec government in the establishment of Bill. Neptune also looks forward to participating in the reduction of the risks associated with cannabis by prioritizing non-smokable products and promoting products containing CBD.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources' stock climbed 4.81%, ending the trading session at $3.05.

Volume traded for the day: 855.92 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 720.33 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 50.25%; previous three-month period - up 242.66%; past twelve-month period - up 182.41%; and year-to-date - up 29.24%

After last Friday's close, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources' market cap was at $237.73 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 47.66.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

