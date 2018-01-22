Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Kinder Morgan's Revenue Grew 7.2%; Adjusted EPS Soared 16.7%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KMI. The Company posted its financial results on January 17, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017. The Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Kinder Morgan most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KMI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended December 31, 2017, Kinder Morgan's revenues increased 7.2% to $3.63 billion from $3.39 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 2.5% to $2.43 billion from $2.37 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 300 basis points to 66.8% of revenue from 69.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.7% to $1.90 billion from $1.83 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 180 basis points to 52.2 % of revenue from 54% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 13.1% to $812 million from $934 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 520 basis points to 22.4% of revenue from 27.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Kinder Morgan's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 16.5% to $324 million from $388 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 250 basis points to 8.9% of revenue from 11.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Kinder Morgan's net loss was $1.05 billion compared to net income of $170 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was negative $0.47 compared to positive $0.08 in the same period last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 16.7% to $0.21 on a y-o-y basis from $0.18 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.18.

Kinder Morgan's Segment Details

Natural Gas Pipelines - During Q4 FY17, the Natural Gas Pipeline segment's earnings before depreciation, and amortization (EBDA) decreased 9% to $641 million from $708 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBDA increased 4% to $1.03 billion from $986 million in Q4 FY16.

CO2 - During Q4 FY17, the CO2 segment's EBDA decreased 4% to $211 million from $219 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBDA decreased 4% to $228 million from $238 million in Q4 FY16.

Terminals - For the reported quarter, the Terminals segment's EBDA surged 35% to $299 million from $222 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBDA increased 4% to $317 million from $305 million in Q4 FY16.

Products Pipelines - During Q4 FY17, the Products Pipelines segment's EBDA increased 4% to $318 million from $306 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBDA increased 2% to $314 million from $307 million in Q4 FY16.

Kinder Morgan Canada - For the reported quarter, the Kinder Morgan Canada segment's EBDA increased 22% to $50 million from $41 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBDA increased 22% to $50 million from $41 million in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, Kinder Morgan's cash and cash equivalents decreased 61.4% to $264 million from $684 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 5.9% to $33.99 billion from $36.11 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net debt decreased 4.6% to $36.41 billion from $38.16 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total assets decreased 1.6% to $79.06 billion from $80.31 billion in Q4 FY16.

On January 17, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on February 15, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 19, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Kinder Morgan's stock ended the trading session flat at $19.01.

Volume traded for the day: 17.99 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 14.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.61%; previous three-month period - up 2.31%; and year-to-date - up 5.20%

After last Friday's close, Kinder Morgan's market cap was at $42.59 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 34.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors