Ethereum Foundation veteran, John Frazer, joins DAV Foundation, the blockchain company that will bring the future of transportation one step closer. The company is also partnering with PR agency Blonde 2.0 towards an upcoming ICO

DAV Foundation (https://dav.network/), the organization that is providing an open source platform for the exchange of autonomous transportation services, announces that John Frazer, previously the External Relations Lead at the Ethereum Foundation, is joining the team to elevate DAV's communications efforts. Mr. Frazer will bring his experience at the second largest cryptocurrency in the world to the DAV Foundation, acting as Chief Communications Officer. In addition, the DAV Foundation has recently joined forces with Blonde 2.0 (https://www.blonde20.com/), the award winning Crypto PR agency.

The automotive and transportation industries are currently undergoing their biggest revolution since the invention of Henry Ford's assembly line in 1908. The booming "sharing economy" is shaking up industries from office spaces and music, to transportation. In addition to an emerging sharing economy, technological advances will soon make autonomous vehicles an integral part of our daily lives. As these trends converge, the movement of goods and people will take a completely new shape. Vehicles will be akin to packets of data, programmatically sent from origin to destination.

The DAV Foundation has realised the potential of integrating blockchain into the autonomous industry, and currently is doing something that will be first of its kind.

The DAV network is built on the Ethereum Blockchain. Its framework supports the use of smart contracts and enables trustless cooperation between the two parties of the transaction: multiple vehicles and their service providers.

"I joined DAV primarily because of the vision. It is at once ambitious and attainable, world-changing and socially redeeming", says Frazer. "No one else is doing quite what DAV is doing in this space. The fact that it is a non-profit open-source technology foundation speaks volumes about the values that guide this organization." Mr. Frazer brings to DAV his experience at the Ethereum Foundation, which holds the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world by market cap. "The opportunity to work with Vitalik Buterin has been invaluable and a sincere pleasure. He is always cordial and honest, and takes the time to consider genuine requests, despite his high-pressure schedule."

About DAV Foundation:

DAV is a computer network that connects self-driving vehicles (such as cars, trucks, and drones) to everyone on that network. Users can pay for the use of any of those vehicles with a token to get a ride somewhere or pick up and deliver a package. People who own those vehicles or the charging stations on the network can make money for the services they provide. This means the average person could have an entire network of self-driving vehicles at their fingertips to bring them anything, or to take them anywhere, with one token.

