CenturyLink launches Adaptive Network Security Mobility

MONROE, Louisiana, Jan. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --For businesses weighing the advantages of an increasingly mobile workforce against the need to protect sensitive information in today's complex cybersecurity landscape, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is unveiling Adaptive Network Security Mobility. Adaptive Network Security Mobility is a network solution that enables remote users to securely connect to internet and private network resources without introducing cyber risks associated with using personal devices and unsecured WiFi.

"Businesses today are embracing a global and mobile employee base. Thanks to the need for a constant connection on the devices of our choice, the concept of a 'security perimeter' can be difficult to define," said Chris Richter, vice president of Global Security Services for CenturyLink. "Compounding matters is the unfortunate fact that public WiFi remains highly susceptible to hacking, and mobile devices are prime targets, which is why enterprises need secure mobility solutions that do not hinder performance and flexibility. Our customers need to be confident their employees' connections are secure regardless of connection type or device."

Adaptive Network Security Mobility allows enterprises to route mobile users' access through next-generation Adaptive Network Security gateways, enabling the consistent application of security policies regardless of how, or where, users connect.

"With the expansion of remote and mobile workers, enterprises would be well-served to incorporate secure mobility as part of a comprehensive, cloud-based network security strategy, rather than an add-on, piecemeal approach," noted Christina Richmond, security service practice program director for IDC, a premier global market intelligence firm.

Adaptive Network Security Mobility offers secure, remote VPN access to corporate networks via IPSec or SSL-based internet connections and a standard web browser, providing end-to-end encryption and tunneling.

Enterprises purchase concurrent use sessions based on the anticipated number of users at any given time, rather than purchasing individual licenses for each mobile user.

Customers can access Adaptive Network Security through a constellation of global next-generation security gateways distributed across Asia Pacific ; Europe , Middle East and Africa and North America , all interconnected via CenturyLink's expansive, global VPN backbone.

; , and and , all interconnected via CenturyLink's expansive, global VPN backbone. Whether employees connect with a laptop, tablet or smartphone, businesses maintain centralized authentication, user role-mapping, resource policies and sign-in policies while enabling remote connectivity.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

