New Report Published by EU Today on the Romanian Justice System

The Brussels based news portal"EU Today"has today (Monday 22 January) published a report on the Romanian Justice System that analyses the reasons whyjudicial and penal reforms that were required of Romania prior toEUaccessionhavestill notbeen fulfilled.

The reportpresentscase studies to illustrate the politicised nature of the Romanian justice system, andhighlightsthe situation in Romanian prisons.

Romania acceded to the EUonJanuary 1st 2007for reasons of political expediency,although there were objections from the European Court of Auditors, and outstanding problems recognised by both the European Parliament and the European Commission.

Ever since that date,the penal systemin Romaniahas come under strong criticism from the European Court of Human Rights, and the High Court of England and Wales.

The report concludes that

•Romania has failed to comply with its obligations, regardingjudicial reform:

•Romania hasfailed to demonstrate a separation of powers between the executive, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary:

•Romania has come under criticismfor the treatment of suspects before and during the arrest process:

•Romania hasbeen the subject of negative judgements from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)about the conditions in its jails, and treatment of its prisoners:

The report recommends

•A moratorium on extradition to Romania of suspects until such time as the ECHR deems that the Romanian penal system fully meets EU standards.

•A reassessment at EU and member state level of official responses to European Arrest Warrants initiated in Romania.

•In the case of the UK, after withdrawal from the EU in March 2019, to consider carefully HMG's response to Interpol Red Notices issuedbythe Romanianauthorities.

The author of the report, Gary Cartwright, is the Publisher ofEU Today. He was astaff member of the European Parliament from 2004-2014, and from2004 until Romanian accession in January 2007 worked on the Moscovici Report, providing voting recommendations to UK MEPs at committee and plenary stages.