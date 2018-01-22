VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/22/18 -- Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG)(OMX: LUG) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments from a syndicate of five senior lenders (the "Lenders") for a senior secured project finance facility (the "Facility") of $300 million to fund the development and construction of its Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador ("Fruta del Norte" or the "Project"). All amounts in this release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Lenders are ING Capital LLC, Societe Generale, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial), The Bank of Nova Scotia and KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH.

"Together with the project financing package from Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, this Facility further reflects a strong endorsement of the Project and confidence in the Lundin Gold team," said Ron Hochstein, President and CEO of Lundin Gold. "We look forward to working with this supportive group of lenders as we continue to develop Fruta del Norte. The Project remains on schedule and on budget to achieve first gold production by the end of 2019."

The Facility will include two tranches: Tranche A of $100 million, to be guaranteed by an export credit agency ("ECA") satisfactory to the Lenders, and Tranche B of $200 million. The term of the Facility will be eight and a half years. There are no mandatory requirements for gold hedging associated with the Facility.

The Facility is subject to completion of definitive documentation, which will include customary project finance terms, fees and conditions, a comprehensive intercreditor agreement and completion of ongoing due diligence.

The Company is being advised on the debt financing by Endeavour Financial. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Company with support from the Lexim Abogados law firm in Ecuador.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is one of the largest, highest-grade gold projects currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations, and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production in 2019.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the people of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was publicly communicated at 5:00 am Pacific Time on January 22, 2018

