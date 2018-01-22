Japan's first solar PV auction has reaped disappointing results, with just 41 MW set to be developed. Under the revised FIT, meanwhile, 27.7 GW were cancelled. Despite this, JPEA is aiming for 200 GW of solar PV installs by 2050. Overall, cumulative installed capacity has reached over 40 GW. There are still many plans afoot for large-scale projects, although it is the rooftop sector, which holds the most promise.

In its JPEA Outlook 2050, the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA) has said it is targeting 200 GW of solar PV installs in Japan by 2050. According to Japan's RTS Corporation, as of October 31, 2017, over 40 GW across roughly 240,000 PV systems have been installed under the FIT, introduced in 2012.

Last year, around 7 GW were installed. In an interview for the February edition, RTS' Izumi Kaizuka told pv magazine that utility scale installs represented around 3 GW, while residential comprised 1 GW and non-residential, 3 GW. Next year, a further 6 to 7.5 GW are expected. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) forecasts this to reach 63 GW by 2019.

Disappointing auction results

Despite the high tariffs and impressive installation rates - particularly given Japan's geographical limitations - the solar industry continues to suffer from high prices, being one of the most expensive countries to generate solar electricity. In an attempt to ease this, the Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI) announced in 2016, that it would switch to a reverse auction mechanism to stimulate growth.

Commenting on what the auction means for growth and prices, Martin Tengler, Japan solar analyst at BNEF told pv magazine, "The auction will slow down the 2MW+ solar market. It may lead to an increased interest in More auctions

A further two auctions are planned for this year, in May and September, with a total of 500 MW potentially available. However, depending on how the first auction is subscribed, the second will be adjusted to reflect this figure.

Until then, the government is working with industry to amend the requirements needed to participate in the auctions. In the December issue of its monthly PV Activity in Japan and Global PV Highlights newsletter, RTS said, "The ceiling price will be set, but it will not be announced and will be disclosed after bid opening. As for the forfeiture of the secondary deposit, the scheme will be reviewed based on the result of hearings to industrial organizations, in order to reduce the risks … [for] project developers."

Revised FIT

In addition to an auction system, METI also introduced a new FIT Act in April 2017, which saw tariffs fall to between JPY21 and 30/kWh, depending on system size. According to RTS, approvals for 456,000 projects totaling 27.7 GW were cancelled following its enactment.

"Under the new FIT scheme, some demand and trading slowed, caused by delay in examination for approval ...

